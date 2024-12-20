‘Superman’ trailer previews new DC Studios era

“Superman” is set for a comeback.

DC Studios debuted the first trailer for its feature film “Superman” on Thursday. Directed by James Gunn, the Man of Steel is shown bloodied by a crash landing at the beginning of the teaser before he’s rescued by his super-cute superpup, Krypto.

The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

While the preview does not spoil the upcoming film’s plot, action, romance and world-saving sequences are set to the familiar “Superman” theme song by composer John Williams.

A handful of new characters are teased as well, including Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion’s version of Green Lantern and Edi Gathegi’s Mr. Terrific.

“Superman” is set to release in the US next summer on July 11, and internationally beginning July 9. The film is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.