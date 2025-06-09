Star glamour on the Golden Globes red carpet

[Source: BBC]

Big names from the worlds of film and TV have been walking down the red carpet for this year’s Golden Globes, one of Hollywood’s leading awards ceremonies, which is taking place in Los Angeles.

Ariana Grande has been nominated for the past two years – for Wicked and now its sequel Wicked: For Good.

Jessie Buckley is frontrunner to win best actress in a film drama for Hamnet.

A previous nominee in the film categories, Glen Powell is recognised this year for his role in TV comedy series Chad Powers.

Jenna Ortega is recognised for her role in Addams Family spin-off Wednesday.

Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with music producer Benny Blanco, whom she married in September.

Blackpink singer Lisa, who made her acting debut in The White Lotus, is among the celebrities at the event.

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey wore a suit that was tied up with a bow.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri has her third nomination in four years for best actress in a TV comedy.

Julia Roberts has the 11th Golden Globe nomination of her career for After the Hunt.

Jennifer Lawrence is nominated for her role in Die My Love, in which she stars opposite Robert Pattinson.

The Smashing Machine star Dwayne Johnson walked the red carpet with his wife Lauren Hashian.

Elle Fanning is nominated for best supporting actress in a film for her role in Sentimental Value.

Tessa Thompson is nominated for best actress in a drama film for her performance in Hedda, a new take on Henrik Ibsen’s play Hedda Gabler.

British actress Aimee Lou Wood is nominated for her role in wealth satire The White Lotus.

Five actors from One Battle After Another are nominated at the Globes, including Teyana Taylor for best supporting actress.

Adam Scott is nominated for his role in Apple TV drama Severance.

