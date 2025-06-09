SS Rajamouli unveils time-travel adventure film ‘Varanasi,’ with elements of Hindu mythology

[Source: AP]

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, has unveiled his most ambitious film yet.

The blockbuster movie director is behind global hits like “RRR” and “Baahubali” that redefined Indian cinema’s scale and caught Hollywood’s attention.

Known for blending mythic storytelling with grand action and imaginative choreography, Rajamouli announced his latest film — and its title — at an event Saturday in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, where thousands of his cheering fans thronged to catch a first glimpse.

Article continues after advertisement

While details about the plot of the film “Varanasi” — previously code-named “Globe Trotter” — remain under wraps, the nearly four-minute video showed a visually rich time-travel adventure that draws parts of its storyline from Hindu mythology. The film borrows its title from the Indian city considered Hinduism’s spiritual heart.

Rajamouli said the film will be projected in cinemas in IMAX format and is expected to release in 2027.

“Here you go… VARANASI to the WORLD…” Rajamouli wrote on X.

At the event, he alluded that one of the film’s sequences draws from “an important episode” from the Ramayana, a Hindu religious epic based on Lord Rama’s life.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.