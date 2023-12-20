Single screen owners refuse to open advances of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki for Friday

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The distributor of Dunki, Pen Marudhar has demanded 100 percent showcasing in the single screens for the extended Christmas 2023 period in the clash scenario with Salaar. And now we are bringing a follow-up on the same.

Most of the exhibitors across the India are up in arms against the tactics adopted by the distributors of Shah Rukh Khan.

“Clashes have happened in the past too and its the right of every exhibitor to decide on his showcasing. How can they be unreasonable in demanding all four shows in single screens, when the opposition is also a mass friendly film? We are ready to favour Dunki and give it 3 shows as compared to 2 for Salaar. But it is absolutely unfair on the part of the Pen Marudhar to demand all the shows,” an angry exhibitor informed Bollywood Hungama, adding further that if most of the single screens refuse to open bookings for Friday, the Dunki Team will be forced to agree on our reasonable demands.

Article continues after advertisement

“We respect Shah Rukh Khan and hence are ready to prefer Dunki over Salaar but we can’t completely ignore the film. There are enquiries for Salaar and we have to balance out the showcasing for our audience. We thought the clashes have become civil in post-pandemic world – be it Gadar and OMG 2 or Animal and Sam Bahadur. We last faced such difficulties in Raees vs Kaabil,” the exhibitor added through his rant.

The exhibitor added that Anil Thadani is ready to share the screens with Dunki but Pen Marudhar is rigid and sticking to exclusive showcasing. “It doesn’t work this way. I hope this article reaches Shah Rukh Khan. Why are the multiplexes allowed to share shows? The practice should be the same for multiplexes and single screens. We want to play both Salaar and Dunki but are forced into playing just one,” he ended his rant.

Dunki is a solo release on December 21 and will face a clash from December 22. The single-screen bookings are expected to open for Friday only by Wednesday night, based on the final negotiations.