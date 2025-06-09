She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany and others call for Disney boycott after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Hollywood is beginning to turn out for Jimmy Kimmel.

Hours after Lost and The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof threatened not to work with ABC after the network indefinitely preempted Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tatiana Maslany called for her more than 500,000 followers on Instagram to cancel their subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN.

Maslany issued the call in a Thursday story posted to her Instagram account, featuring a behind-the-scenes picture of the actress in motion capture gear to film She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a Disney+ series.

Maslany starred in the titular role on the single-season Disney+ series back in 2022.

The move by ABC has come under fire from individuals across the entertainment industry and political spectrum, from Lindelof, who described being “shocked, saddened and infuriated by yesterday’s suspension and look forward to it being lifted soon,” to Transparent star Amy Landecker, who posted evidence that she canceled her Disney+ subscription on Instagram early Thursday morning.

ABC took the historic action of suspending the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel has anchored since 2003 following comments the host made about “the MAGA gang” response to Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10.

“We had some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel remarked in his opening monologue on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Hours before the suspension was announced on Wednesday, FCC chair Brendan Carr appeared on a podcast where he urged local broadcasters to preempt the series and called for ABC parent company Disney to take direct action in reprimanding Kimmel for engaging in “some of the sickest conduct possible.”

