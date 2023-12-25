Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva wraps up first schedule

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Last appeared in Bloody Daddy, fans of Shahid Kapoor cannot wait to see him in the next lineup of interesting films.

After he will be seen in the role of a scientist in the untitled romantic drama with Kriti Sanon, the Ishq Vishk star will also be seen exploring the action genre, quite extensively, in Deva. Featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, the movie which was announced a few months ago has already wrapped up its first schedule.

Producers Roy Kapur Films expressed their happiness of completely one schedule before kicking off the holiday season and New Years on social media. The post featured a photo of a gun with bullets emptied around it and it read, ‘Deva First Schedule Done and Dusted’. “And it’s a wrap for #DEVA schedule one. See you in 2024!” they captioned and also tagged the entire team of the film including Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

For the unversed, the film is directed by Rosshan Andrews, who is known for cinematography work in Malayalam films like Kayamkulam Kochunni, Salute, among others. The film was announced on the occasion of Pooja’s birthday and later during the festivities of Dussehra, the makers also unveiled the first look wherein Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the role of a cop. Speaking further about this action-thriller, it follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.

Written by Sanjay Cherian, Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, Arshad Syed, and Sumit Arora, Deva is expected to feature some high-octane stunts and will also star Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. It is slated to release during Dussehra, on October 11, 2024.