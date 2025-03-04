Sex worker drama 'Anora' sweeps Oscars with five awards including best picture

[Source: Reuters]

“Anora,” the story of a New York sex worker who gets a chance at a new life when she marries a wealthy Russian client on a whim, won five Academy Awards on Sunday, including the coveted best picture Oscar.

In addition to best picture, Sean Baker won for best director, original screenplay and editing to tie the record for most Oscars won by an individual in one year with Walt Disney who won for four different films in 1954.

The movie’s 25-year-old star, Mikey Madison, was named best actress.

Article continues after advertisement

“Anora” was made for $6 million, a tiny sum by Hollywood standards. It emerged as the winner in an unpredictable Oscars race that included papal thriller “Conclave,” Jewish immigrant story “The Brutalist” and blockbuster musical “Wicked.”

“If you’re trying to make independent films, please keep doing it. We need more. This is proof,” said Baker, a director known for making small films about porn stars, transgender prostitutes and other marginalized people.

Madison scored an upset over Demi Moore, who had been favored to win best actress for her role in “The Substance.”

“I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away from me,” Madison said on stage. “To be here standing in this room today is really incredible.”

She said she wanted to “thank and honor the sex worker community.” She said, “I will continue to be an ally.”

“Anora,” released by independent distributor Neon, has generated $40 million at global box offices. “Wicked,” by comparison, has hauled in $728 million.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.