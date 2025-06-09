Sebastian Maniscalco responds to SNL impersonation by Hernandez

Source: Entertainment Weekly

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but how does Sebastian Maniscalco feel about being parodied on Saturday Night Live?

Apparently, he was a fan of Marcello Hernandez’s impression in the Nov. 15 episode of the sketch comedy series, though he did have one note. “So, [it was] pretty good. I didn’t know I was that gray, but, anyway,” he told Drew Barrymore of the impersonation during an upcoming appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

In the sketch in question, SNL host of the week Glen Powell plays a groom-to-be who invites Maniscalco (as played by Hernandez) to his bachelor party. Of the scene, Billboard wrote in its review of the episode, “Hernandez’s impression of Maniscalco hilariously nails the comedian’s greatest hits of histrionics — his cock walk, wildly swinging hands and hips, referee signals and the old Superman back kick — in a skit about him joining a bachelor’s weekend. He’s dressed in sharkskin and a black turtleneck. The rest of the guys are wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts.”

Article continues after advertisement

Barrymore, herself a six-time SNL host, admitted that Maniscalco’s note was “true,” and that Hernandez’s wig “was a little too white.”

“Yeah, it’s okay,” Maniscalco replied. “He did a great job. I was very flattered that they did that. He actually called me on Thursday before the show, said, ‘Do you wanna come in and do a cameo at the end of it?’ I couldn’t do it because I was performing in Palm Springs, but I thought this kid did a fantastic job.”

“I mean, when you get parodied on Saturday Night Live and it’s the good kind, like when they’re communicating with you, when there is not a, just an ounce or an atom of meanness, it’s like cute, honoring, loving. I think it is like one of the world’s great compliments,” Barrymore told her guest, before asking him, “Did you take it that way because there was so much love in that?”

The stand-up comedian agreed that he felt it wasn’t a mean-spirited impression, and in fact, took the opportunity to pitch himself to host the show someday.

“Yeah, this is absolutely all, all in love, and I have never hosted the show, which I’m here today kinda to… and maybe you could help me out,” Maniscalco told Barrymore, adding, “Apparently you’ve done it.”

“I have 6 times,” she said, prompting him to joke back, “Six times! You’re taking all the spots!”

Though he hasn’t hosted SNL yet, he has Barrymore’s vote.

“By the way, you would be so amazing with that show,” she told him.

In the meantime, Maniscalco’s newest comedy special It Ain’t Right is now streaming on Hulu.

Watch the full interview with Maniscalco on The Drew Barrymore Show on Dec. 2 (check local listings).

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.