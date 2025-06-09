Scrubs cast reunites for revival series on ABC

Source: Entertainment Weekly

It’s time to scrub back in with the cast of Scrubs.

Entertainment Weekly has your exclusive first look at Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley in character — and titular work uniforms — for a promo filmed on the set of the upcoming revival.

The video begins with J.D. (Braff), Turk (Faison), and Elliot (Chalke) strutting down the halls of Sacred Heart Hospital.

“I’m back, baby!” J.D. confidently declares to the busy emergency room, but the new generation of interns (Ava Bunn, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Layla Mohammadi, and Amanda Morrow) has no idea who they are.

“Maybe try a different approach,” Turk suggests.

“Yeah, maybe a little more like Dr. Cox [McGinley],” Elliot agrees.

So J.D. attempts his best Dr. Cox impression, unaware that the man, the myth, the legend is standing right behind a curtain, ready to roast him immediately.

“Ruh-eallyyyyyyy super start there, scooter,” Dr. Cox says.

“Leave Bambi alone,” Carla (Reyes) tells him.

“It’s good to be back!” J.D. says with a smile as the title card appears. And when Turk asks him why he’s standing so stiff, he responds, “I don’t know, it felt heroic. Try it.” So Turk and Elliott give his formal stance a shot, and they love it.

Sadly, no “eagle!” was attempted during the promo, but the footage features the first time the cast is shown together as their characters from the beloved medical comedy for the revival, which began production earlier this month.

The promo is set to air during Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars finale, but you can check it out now exclusively on EW (above).

The official description for the Scrubs revival reveals that J.D. and Turk will “scrub in together for the first time in a long time,” and that “medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

The original Scrubs, created by Bill Lawrence, followed the goofy and heartwarming antics of healthcare professionals at Sacred Heart Hospital and ran for 9 seasons from 2001 to 2010. While the original show’s main story wrapped with season 8 in 2009, the series continued with a ninth season set in medical school, with only Faison and McGinley returning as regular cast members for that last season.

The Scrubs revival is set to premiere with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

