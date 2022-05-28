Scorsese and De Niro lead tributes to the late Goodfellas actor

[Source: BBC]

Hollywood director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro have led the tributes to Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, who died this week aged 67.

Scorsese, who directed both in the 1990 gangster crime film, called Liotta a “uniquely gifted” and “courageous” performer.

The late actor is best known for his portrayal of mobster Henry Hill in the film, opposite De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Article continues after advertisement

De Niro said: “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing.”

“He is way too young to have left us,” he added, in a statement shared to US media.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67, it was confirmed on Thursday.