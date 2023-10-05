‘Saturday Night Live’ to return next week with Pete Davidson as host

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Live from New York, “Saturday Night Live” is coming back after a months-long delay.

The NBC comedy show will debut its 49th season on Saturday, October 14 with Pete Davidson as host, the network announced Wednesday.

The musical guest for the show will be Ice Spice.

Davidson, a former “SNL” cast member, was slated to host the show in May, before it was canceled due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) going on strike.

The show’s return comes after a tentative agreeement was reached on a new contract between writers and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

While that strike has ended, the actors’ strike – being staged by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) against AMPTP – is still ongoing.

However, representatives for both “SNL” and SAG-AFTRA have stipulated that the show has a special waiver allowing production to proceed even if the actors’ strike is not resolved by next week.

Bad Bunny will act as both host and musical guest on October 21.

“Saturday Night Live” will broadcast on NBC and stream live on Peacock on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.