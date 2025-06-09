Sarah Ferguson's new children's book withdrawn

[Photo Credit: AAP]

Sarah Ferguson’s new children’s book has been withdrawn from sale.

Flora And Fern: Kindness Along The Way was due to be published on October 9 and while it was listed as available on Amazon from November 20, NielsenIQ Book Data confirmed to the BBC that it has been marked as “withdrawn from sale” at the request of the publisher.

The publisher, New Frontier Publishing, has not responded to the BBC’s requests for comment.

Last month, Waterstones bookstores told BBC News that the publication date had “moved” and that they did not have a new publication date.

Neill Denny, from the book trade news website Book Brunch, told the BBC: “It makes total sense commercially.

“You have to imagine it’s to do with the current controversies. It’s not the right time to release a book by Sarah Ferguson. It’s not the sort of book that’s going to age, and you’re not risking a lot of money by holding it back.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson lost her Duchess of York title and much of her earning power after becoming embroiled in the scandal surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In an email written to Epstein in 2011, which was made public earlier this year, Ferguson apologised for distancing herself from him after his 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for sex.

A source close to her said the email had been written “in panic” and without legal advice.

“She feared Epstein would sue her for libel. She hadn’t committed any crimes – she was just hapless. If there was a Second World War bomb in Piccadilly, Sarah would step on it and set it off.”

Socialite and party planner Liz Brewer told The i newspaper that Ferguson had always been “very personable” but admitted she was currently unwelcome at high-society gatherings.

“People, unfortunately, are not brave enough to make their own minds up. She’s in a very difficult position,” she said.

Ferguson was also been dropped by several charities and media outlets.

Ferguson is reportedly considering options to restore her finances, including a potential interview with Oprah Winfrey, who has previously hosted her twice – in 1996 following her separation from Andrew and in 2010 after a News of the World undercover sting.

The interview could reportedly fetch up to $US1 million ($A1.5 million).

Another possible project is a memoir revealing her experience of royal life, which could also attract a six-figure payday.

