Sanaa to be screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF)

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After winning hearts and two awards at the recently held 25th UK Asian Film Festival, Director Sudhanshu Saria’s Sanaa is now gearing up for the film’s Chinese Premiere at the prestigious 25th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

Hailed as China’s longest-running international cinema event, the SIFF is the largest film festival in Asia. Scheduled to take place from June 9 – June 18, 2023, the festival will screen Sanaa on June 11th, 2023.

Starring Radhika Madan in the lead, film’s storyline and performances have been garnering immense critical acclaim from cinelovers all across. Addressing the important subject of mental health trauma and how it can impact one’s self worth, Sanaa revolves around the life of a headstrong and ambitious woman from Mumbai who is fighting an internal battle caused by unresolved trauma.

Ecstatic with the film’s screening at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, director Sudhanshu Saria said in an official statement, “It’s a big moment for us to have our Chinese Premiere at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. We are honoured and thrilled to have been invited alongside other diverse and enthralling films. We can’t wait to see what Chinese audiences make of this quintessentially Indian story about the modern Indian woman.”

Produced by Sudhanshu Saria’s production house Four Line Films, Sanaa also stars Soham Shah, Shikha Talsania, and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

As for Radhika Madan, she has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in web-series Saas Bahu or Flamingo. She will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar. Radhika Madan and Nimrat Kaur are all set to share the screen for the first time for a new socio-thriller film titled Happy Teacher’s Day.