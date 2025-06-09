Rob Mac leads new Far Cry series for FX and Disney+

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Rob Mac is about to take a day off from Paddy’s Pub.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor is set to star in a new anthology series adapted from hit Ubisoft video game Far Cry, FX announced Monday.

The network noted that it had placed a series order for the show to stream on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Both Mac and Noah Hawley, creator of Fargo and Alien: Earth series for FX, will executive produce the new project.

The Far Cry series includes six main first-person shooter video games, each with its own story of survival in the wilds, action, adventure, and villains. Some of the games also include supernatural or science fiction elements.

Mac, who also appears as himself alongside actor Ryan Reynolds in FX soccer-club reality show Welcome to Wrexham, expressed his enthusiasm for the new project.

“Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized,” he said. “Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support.”

“What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology,” Hawley said. “Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen.”

Hawley’s work on Fargo was rewarded in 2014, when the show won the Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries.

Mac has won two Emmys of his own for Wrexham in 2023 and 2024 — before he changed his name — when it was selected as Outstanding Structured Reality Program. He’s appeared as Mac on It’s Always Sunny since it premiered in 2005.

