Ripa and Consuelos discuss overhead bin issues on airlines

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The war for overhead bin space continues to cause turbulence for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in the skies above.

Ripa and Consuelos aired their grievances with major airlines on Tuesday’s Live With Kelly & Mark, which kicked off with Consuelos — who once famously “shamed” another plane passenger for taking up unnecessary overhead room — advising viewers to “always try to board your flight first” for key reasons.

“This is what he doesn’t need, more encouragement,” Ripa joked, noting Consuelos’ well-known penchant for getting to his seat first.

Article continues after advertisement

“The sooner you get on the likelier you are to have space in the overhead bin directly above your seat,” Consuelos said on the air, before he called out an unspecified airline’s boarding policies.

“Every airline, it’s people that need extra time to get on the plane, the wheelchairs and military, obviously they go first,” Consuelos said. “There’s one airline that goes, and then the executive blah blah blah blah, and then the gold executive blah blah blah blah, and then the pink executive blah blah blah blah, and then the whatever color executive blah blah blah blah. By the time you get on the plane, all the stuff’s gone, all the overhead. I was very annoyed. It was very annoying.”

Ripa chimed in to reflect on her own harrowing experience with air travel — only her issue was with another passenger, not the airline itself.

The talk show icon remembered the incident, which occurred “not too long ago” on a flight. She said the overhead was surprisingly empty near the couple’s seats, so she put her carry-on bag in the compartment instead of under the seat in front of her.

“I put my backpack in the overhead, and the man that was sitting in front of me came on board… and he put his suitcase on top of my backpack, which I felt was aggressive,” Ripa recounted. “So, I got up and I moved his bag off of my backpack. I was like, ha! Then, I sat back down. And then I sent you a text, I was like, ‘Did you see that man put his bag on top of my bag?’ I thought it was a weird flex.”

Ripa previously discussed in October 2024 her husband closing in on another man’s baggage, as this time “every overhead compartment was occupied.”

She then turned to Consuelos to remember, “You took out a man’s man purse,” she said. “Mark took it out, put it between his legs, put my suitcase up there, and he goes, ‘Is this somebody’s bag?'”

“I didn’t even ask him,” Consuelos confirmed. “I shamed him into doing that, like, put it under the seat.”

Live With Kelly & Mark airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for showtimes in your area.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.