Rika Woo juggles life as Cantonese opera and J-Pop artiste

[ Source: Reuters ]

Appealing to a younger audience, Rika Woo dons a white J-pop-style sleeveless top and a long white skirt embroidered with lace as she performs Japanese songs for an energetic group of fans in Hong Kong.

On a starkly different stage, Woo paints her face with bright theatrical make-up, wears striking, colourful costumes embroidered with purple flowers and head-dresses adorned with pearls and lace veils, to perform Cantonese opera.

The 31-year-old local entertainer is rare in Hong Kong for trying to appeal to audiences – old and young – as a cross cultural artiste in both the centuries-old art form of Cantonese opera and the modern music phenomenon of J-pop, in which she performs with her all-girl group Otome Syndream.

“I want to be the bridge between both cultures” said Woo. “I hope people can appreciate the beauty of tradition and be open to pop culture.”

Both are struggling to draw crowds in Hong Kong amid an economic downturn and competition from overseas events. Although there are up to 1,000 Cantonese opera performances in Hong Kong each year, the art form has been on a steady decline since its golden era in the 1950s and 60s.

