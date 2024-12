Rihanna is the ultimate Mariah Carey Lamb

Rihanna and Mariah Carey belong together.

Rihanna was part of a star-studded crowd at the Barclays Center in New York City this week, where Carey hit the stage for the final performance of her Christmas Time show.

Social media was thrilled by footage from the evening that showed Rihanna jamming to the tunes, including Carey’s 2005 hit “We Belong Together.”

Rihanna, who was with her longtime love and the father of her sons, rapper A$AP Rocky, is seen dancing and singing along in the audience of Carey’s fans, affectionately nicknamed Lambs.

She also has a moment shared on social media by Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee in which Carey recognized Rihanna in the crowd and comes down to greet her.

Rihanna can be heard asking who has a sharpie for an autograph as Carey admires Rihanna’s sunglasses.