Rashmika Mandanna: Srivalli has become my second identity

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. In the film, headlined by Allu Arjun, Rashmika reprised her role as Srivalli Pushparaj Moletti, the wife of Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun). Currently overwhelmed by the love her character is receiving, Rashmika shared an elaborate note on Instagram to thank her fans. Alongside the note, the actress posted a series of pictures and videos featuring behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the Sukumar directorial.

Rashmika began her heartfelt note by writing: “It’s been quite some time since I have been in the skin of Srivalli. And today, seeing all of you embrace what she stands for, fights for, and believes in, feels surreal. It’s like you’re experiencing Pushpa through Srivalli’s eyes, and that fills me with so much joy. Portraying Srivalli the way you’ve loved her has been so special to me.”

Rashmilka Mandanna also mentioned how Srivalli has become her “second identity.” Thanking director Sukumar for the incredible opportunity, the star added, “She (Srivalli) has become my second identity, someone I am incredibly proud of. Srivalli has shaped my journey, bringing me to where I am today, and for that, I owe my everything to Sukumar sir – he is a genius that has made all of this possible.”

The star also expressed her gratitude towards her co-star Allu Arjun. She said, “Srivalli wouldn’t exist without Pushpa. She is who she is because of Pushpa, and for that, I thank Allu Arjun sir from the bottom of my heart. Always.”

Rashmilka Mandanna signed off by saying, “To me, Srivalli isn’t just a character; she feels real, someone I will always hold close to my heart. Forever grateful for her. Srivalli Pushparaj Moletti.”

The Rule hit cinema screens on December 5. The movie is making waves at the box office. The project is the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise, following the release of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alongside the leading duo, Pushpa 2 also features Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.