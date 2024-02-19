Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan, Basil Joseph directorial to go on floors in 2025: Report

[Source: Times of India]

The shoot for Ranveer Singh-starrer Shaktimaan begins in May next year with Basil Joseph as director, as per a new report.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt, will be busy filming for his upcoming movies in the next two years.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, apart from Don 3 and Singham Again, the actor is gearing up for another big film, Shaktimaan.

It will reportedly be directed by Basil Joseph.