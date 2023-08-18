Ranveer Singh emerges as the new King of North America box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In the realm of Indian cinema, the triumvirate of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan has long reigned as the holy trinity of stardom.

However, a new name has emerged on the horizon to challenge their dominance, and it’s none other than the energetic and versatile Ranveer Singh.

The charismatic actor, whose recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been doing brisk business at both the domestic and overseas box office, has achieved another remarkable feat.

Article continues after advertisement

In fact, looking at the actor’s box office track record at the North America box office, Ranveer has managed to surpass these legendary Khans, boasting the maximum number of films grossing over USD 5 million+. Ranveer Singh’s meteoric rise as a global box office powerhouse signifies a shifting landscape in Bollywood, where fresh talent is making its mark on the international stage.

With five releases viz. Padmaavat, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy, and Simmba crossing the USD 5 million mark, Ranveer Singh has emerged as the actor with the most number of films to achieve this. Following closely is Aamir Khan with four releases, Salman Khan with three releases, and Shah Rukh Khan with two releases to achieve this feat.

Below is a detailed analysis of the Top celebs with 5 mil.+ grossers at the North America box office along with their lifetime collections.

Ranveer Singh (5 movies)

Padmaavat – 12,156,170 USD

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 6,818,778 USD

Bajirao Mastani – 6,563,317 USD

Gully Boy – 5,381,387 USD

Simmba – 5,028,809 USD

Aamir Khan (4 movies)

Dangal – 12,357,576 USD

PK – 10,551,836 USD

Dhoom 3 – 8,090,250 USD

3 Idiots – 6,533,849 USD

Salman Khan (3 movies)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 8,114,714 USD

Sultan – 6,191,282 USD

Tiger Zinda Hai – 5,931,673 USD

Shah Rukh Khan (2 movies)

Pathaan – 17,485,357 USD

Chennai Express – 5,306,729 USD

Ranbir Kapoor (2 movies)

Sanju – 7,873,779 USD

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva – 7,640,382 USD

Akshay Kumar (1 movie)

Good Newwz – 5,010,028 USD

NOTE – Only Hindi releases accounted for