Ram Charan wraps up his much-awaited film Game Changer, co-starring Kiara Advani

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Ram Charan is all set to return to theatres soon as fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen after his globally acclaimed role as Police officer Alluri Sitaraman from RRR.

Now, the superstar is gearing up for the release of his next titled Game Changer, directed by popular filmmaker S Shankar. Apart from the superstar, the film will also feature popular actress Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

While the film is being shot across multiple locations for a while now, the makers have announced its wrap up after the final schedule.

Article continues after advertisement

Producer Sri Venkateswara Creations took to social media to share in a series of multiple posts about the film being wrapped up. In the first post, the makers wrote, “It’s been a MEGA POWER PACKED journey from the first day of shooting to the last for our #GameChanger @AlwaysRamCharan”. Further, they added, “It’s a wrap. Bringing you some Blistering Updates soon”.

Furthermore, the makers also shared two more posts which features Ram Charan standing at the runaway with a helicopter ready to take off. And in another photo, he is seen getting into the helicopter.

About Game Changer

Shot across multiple cities Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Chandigarh, as well as the picturesque foreign locales of New Zealand, Game Changer revolves around an IAS officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the working ways of the government.

The film marks the second collaboration of Ram Charan with Kiara Advani after the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Also starring S.J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Nassar, among others, the S Shankar directorial is slated for release this year but the exact date is yet to be revealed.