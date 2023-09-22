Ram Charan shares heartfelt tribute for father as he completes 45 Years of cinematic journey

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Considered to be one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, Chiranjeevi recently completed 45 years in the industry.

Ranging from action star to a romantic hero, the megastar has won hearts of many in the past four decades and among his biggest fans is also his son Ram Charan, who himself is a superstar.

In a heartwarming tribute, global star Ram Charan, took to Twitter to congratulate his father, Chiranjeevi, on reaching a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career.

Article continues after advertisement

The post shared by Ram Charan include a montage of Chiranjeevi’s iconic characters and roles that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. “Hearty Congratulations to our beloved Megastar @KChiruTweets garu on completing 45 amazing Years of Mega Journey in Cinema!?? What an incredible journey! Starting with #PranamKhareedu & still going strong with your dazzling performances?? You continue to inspire millions both with your on screen performances and your off screen humanitarian activities. Thank you, Dad for instilling values of discipline, hard work, dedication, excellence and above all compassion!”

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi began his career and made his debut with the film Pranam Khareedu and continues to this day with him delivering blockbuster performances that captivate audiences worldwide. In 2023, the actor has by far had two releases, Waltair Veerayya starring Ravi Teja in January and later, in Bholaa Shankar co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh, a few months ago.

As fans and well-wishers joined in and wished the superstar as he completed 45 amazing years of Chiranjeevi’s mega journey in cinema, it is evident that his impact will continue to be felt for generations to come.