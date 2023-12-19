Raj Kapoor starrer Banwara and Mera Naam Joker posters sold at RECORD-BREAKING prices

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Cinephile celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor on December 14. And now, the centenary year has taken a kick start with the posters of Raj Kapoor’s film creating a world record.

Recently, an online auction was held, Raj Kapoor @100, where Raj Kapoor’s underrated film, Banwara’s poster was sold at a record price of Rs 5.8 lakhs against an estimated range of Rs 60,000 – Rs 90,000.

It is said that the Banwara poster has fetched more than Amitabh Bachchan’s films posters. In addition to this, reportedly, the poster garnered intense competition with 48 bids placed by many bidders. Not only Banwara but the Ukrainian poster of his popular film Mera Naam Joker was also sold at rs 1.5 lakhs. It was originally estimated to attract bids between Rs 40,000 – Rs 60,000, however, it went on to culminate in a winning bid of Rs 1,56,800.

For the unversed, Banwara was released in 1950. It was helmed by G. Rakesh. Speaking of Mera Naam Joker, released in 1970, it is one of the lengthiest films of Indian cinema. Over the years, it earned the status of the cult and is considered as Kapoor’s one of finest works.

Coming back to the auction, besides Raj Kapoor’s, Rishi Kapoor’s film Bobby’s poster was also auctioned and sold at Rs 1,06,400. Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Bobby marked the acting debut of Rishi Kapoor and clocked 50 this year in September.