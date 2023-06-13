Prehistoric bird-wing flutes music to the ears of archaeologists in Israel

[Source: Reuters]

Miniature flutes crafted 12,000 years ago from bird bones and discovered in northern Israel may have been used for bird calls at a time when humans were refining their interactions with animals, a team of scientists said.

Seven small wing bones uncovered at a dig site in the Hula Valley – a popular bird watching spot to this day – were identified to have tiny holes bored into the bones for finger placement and as a mouthpiece.

The research team made replicas of the fragile originals, which they found emitted high-pitched trills resembling the calls of birds of prey.

Article continues after advertisement

One theory is that the flutes were used attract the birds of prey – namely the Eurasian Sparrowhawk and the Common Kestrel – to frighten waterfowl, making them easier to catch.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Scientific Report by researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Centre de Recherche Français à Jérusalem, the Centre nationale de recherche scientifique, and the Israel Antiquities Authority.