Prabhas starrer sells 30,000 tickets in pre-sales

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Adipurush has sold approximately 30,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis – as on Monday at 12 noon and the film is looking to score one of the biggest advances of the post-pandemic world in Hindi.

PVR and Inox in total have sold nearly 24,000 tickets whereas Cinepolis takes the third spot at 6,000 tickets. The bookings have happened all across the country, and this is a positive sign as it puts the film on the pedestal to record big opening day numbers. Adipurush (Hindi) is headed towards an opening of Rs. 20 crore plus and will be among the biggest for a film led by a South Star.

Being a film based on Ramayana, Adipurush will show big gains over the weekend as the family audience as also the kids will step out in huge numbers on Sunday. The initial advance indicates ample of interest for the film in the audience as the strong marketing campaign by T Series seems to have done the trick to create some air about the film. If the content now stands tall to the expectations, which we are sure it will, then sky is the limit.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is set to release on nearly 6,200 screens in India, making it one of the widest of all time. The Hindi version aside, Adipurush is expected to run riot in the Telugu states too, recording one of the biggest starts ever for a film in India