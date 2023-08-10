Pinkett Smith says she is having a hair ‘come back’

Jada Pinkett Smith. [Source: CNN Entertainment]

Jada Pinkett Smith’s struggle with hair loss is tied to one of Hollywood’s biggest recent controversies, and she’s offered an update about it.

The actress, 51, has been outspoken about having alopecia, a condition in which a person loses their hair.

Pinkett Smith recently posted a past selfie on her verified Instagram account showing her bald head, along with a present photo revealing her newly grown in hair.

Article continues after advertisement

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a comeback,” the “Scream 2” star wrote in the caption. “Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.”

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about her hair loss.

The physical altercation caught on camera made headlines worldwide, and led to renewed attention to Pinkett Smith’s condition.

Smith apologized for the incident, but it resulted in him being banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for a decade.