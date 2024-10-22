More From The FBC
Peter Andre 'heartbroken' for Liam Payne's son
Share
AAP News
October 22, 2024 7:26 am
Peter Andre [Source: AP Photo]
WAF warns against improper waste disposal
Interlink Shipping leads Vatu-I-Ra passage petition
Ministry revamps curriculum to bridge skills gap
Tourism thrives despite market challenges: Chand
Debate on drug issues set for next Tuesday
Stakeholders back Taveuni’s waste management plan
WAF halves intermittent supply issues
Left out and left behind, call for fairer treatment
$97m in operating costs, $29m unpaid by customers
CHOGM lends an ear to vulnerable Pacific Island Countries
September sees spike in drug and sexual offenses
Lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs pile up
Peter Andre 'heartbroken' for Liam Payne's son
Claims a cargo jet shot down in Sudan's Darfur region
Holmes happy to lead Bulikula at home
Canada, Scotland and Wales for Fijiana XV
Adults only: online codes to limit porn, gaming access
Fiji to play PNG in beach soccer opener
Woods expected to make TGL debut on Jan. 14
Neymar back in thrilling Al-Hilal victory after long-term knee injury
Lebanese flee as blasts hit Beirut, Israel warns of strikes on Hezbollah finance arm
Back to basics says Turuva
Waqanicakau set for first beach soccer outing
Fans in London, other cities gather to mourn Liam Payne
Pollies, protests and an alpaca confront King on tour
FBC honored at ABU Media Awards
Britain's Alex Yee adds triathlon world title to Olympic gold
Broncos CEO tells players it's a 'grow-up moment'
Mission slams racist tropes on security team
Actress Jennifer Lawrence announces second pregnancy
171 police officer’s victims of violence
New Zealand celebrates a sporting weekend to remember
Fiji still grappling with COVID-19 after effects
Forever chemical water standards 'very conservative'
Loss to motivate Bati
Man remanded over toddler’s death
Fiji beach soccer set for OFC Men's Nations Cup
Juvenile crime sparks concern
Fiji NRW way beyond international benchmarks
Council focuses on general hygiene
Former Fiji resident dies in boat accident
Japan clubs after Radradra
Nine Aussies advance in PGA Tour Champions playoffs
Man to front court over toddler’s death
NBA season-opening power rankings: Celtics still No. 1
Theft tops the September crime list
President joins Niue’s anniversary celebrations
Thousands protest in Spain's Canary Islands against over tourism
Pink postpones four Summer Carnival tour concerts
Termite baiting pilot project rolled out
Millions of Cubans still without power as crisis deepens
USP strike continues today
All vessels must meet Fiji’s standards says MSAF
No clear winner in British Columbia election
Hurricane Oscar heads for Cuba after making landfall in Bahamas
Staples, Naikore excites Rabele
Khem dedicates win to brother and his newborn
Fiji and SIDS continue to face climate related challenges
Vocea raises alarm on drug abuse impact
Lions roar takes title to Labasa
Liverpool pass Chelsea test with Jones winner
Efforts to address skills gaps in civil service
South Africa expect tough challenge from Bangladesh
FBC wins inaugural award
Tommy Paul wins in Stockholm
Micro plastic entering food sources warn UNDP
Large scale production can assist tourism sector
Third time lucky as New Zealand beat South Africa to win Women's T20 World Cup
Stones heads last-gasp winner as Man City come back to beat Wolves
Visitors contributed over $3b to the economy in 2023
New equipment to support rural growth
KPMG launches nature positive challenge
Embrace forgiveness for united future: PM
Must win game for Bulikula
Village Improvement Scheme addresses climate and development challenges
Nawakula dedicates winning goal to daughter
Seven dead after ferry dock gangway collapses in US
SCC calls for proper disposal of flammable items
Biggest turnout of the year at GOLD FM ROC market
Nawakula wins it for Tavua
Soto's three-run homer sends Yankees into World Series
Messi and Inter Miami Earn 2025 Club WC Spot
Musk pledge to give away $1m daily for petition signers
Rakiraki claims senior division title in IDC
Police crackdown on more alleged drug businesses
MoE stresses fairness in teacher transfers
Kicking game hurts Bati says Kativerata
Tavua out to test themselves in the final
Rabuka commends Fijian diaspora in Auckland
Club games to help prep for next season
RFMF hosts awareness sessions for retired personnel
Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel's north
FDB and Lands Ministry to improve services
William Scull outpoints Shishkin to claim IBF belt
Israel strike kills 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza
Labasa not to be taken lightly: Ali
Construction sector eyes recovery amid challenges
Drainage issues contribute to flooding in Tailevu
Thrilling final day at IDC
Refurbished nursing station to boost healthcare in Ra
Kumuls shut Bati down in Suva
Australian authorities respond to bomb scare on New Zealand flight
Labasa Diwali Dhoom hailed a success
Nadal thanks Djokovic for amazing rivalry
Villa comeback to win 3-1 in action-packed game at Fulham
Saliba sent off as Arsenal slump to 2-0 loss at Bournemouth
Brighton punish wasteful Newcastle in 1-0 away win
Man Utd beat Brentford 2-1 for first win in more than a month
Everton's good run continues with 2-0 win at feeble Ipswich
Leicester rally to secure 3-2 win, extending Southampton's struggles
World Cup dream alive for Fetu Samoa
Sivoki the hero as Rewa fall
Season of ups and downs for Waranivalu
Rakiraki to face Dreketi in senior division final
Bati focuses on aggression
Knowledge gap to hinder sustainable farming
Lions clip Jetsetter's wings
Mushroom program to assist vulnerable families
Russia and Ukraine swap prisoners of war
Timely payments were made confirms Kuruleca
Sunny Boy entertains crowd in Labasa
Woman dead, search for children missing in bay waters
N.Korean troops in Russia 'ready for combat in Ukraine'
Sharp decline in public sector workforce
Chandra's brace sends Nasinu to final
First anniversary of renewed Vuvale Partnership marked
SRA calls for review of act ammendments
Tovata community highlight challenges
Traditional art should be prioritized
Nawakula’s hat-trick gets Tavua to finals
Harris, Trump spar over who has stamina to be president
Pioneers present Bati jerseys
Brisbane star Mam facing investigation after drug test
Ground conditions a challenge for Navua
Russia returns remains of 500 soldiers to Ukraine
Kamikamica proud to lead Fiji Bati
Fiji announces COP 29 delegation
Nand bags golden boot award amid tough season
Investigation on alleged harassment during Hibiscus concludes
Some USP students affected by staff strike
Labasa Diwali Dhoom to begin at midday
Bold Pakistan sink England to end home drought
Barcelona appeal over FFP rule breaches dismissed by CAS
Prasad to represent Fiji at Miss Earth 2024
Kangaroos launch new era with tough win over Tonga
Just not our tournament: Lautoka
Drag, drop, infringe? — the risks of using music on social media
Bolsonaro's party set on running him for Brazil presidency in 2026
EU leaders set course for tougher policy
First home game for Fiji Bati in 21 years
J-Hope, of South Korea's BTS, finishes military service
Drua in Coral Coast 7s to boost pre-season training
USPSU demand action on pay and leadership issues
Amazon Prime Video taps former NBC anchor Williams
Disproportionate amount of unpaid care work
Government prioritizes eco-friendly solutions for housing demand
Acting PM commends business approach by Nadi surfers
Labasa gears up for first-ever Diwali Dhoom
Lami protests against Bua for drug use
Sinwar's death came at the end of months of searching
UK's new foreign minister travels to China seeking 'pragmatic' ties
Narcotics found as Liam Payne's death probe unfolds
Star winger signs NRL contract extension at Warriors
Unions express poor leadership under Pal
Kadavu roads affected due to landslides
FSC records strong revenue growth despite challenges
Work is underway to streamline immigration processes
One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated'
Seru praises Ba’s fighting spirit despite semi-final exit
Discrimination still haunts Japan's Nobel-winning A-bomb survivors
Mariah Carey still hopes to release secret grunge album
Trump blames Ukraine's Zelenskiy for starting war with Russia
Sivo impressed with new players in Bati
Women's groups want withdrawal of Wise's nomination
Pacific students demand local expertise
Millions invested to tackle poverty
Agriculture Ministry targets affordable food price
Labasa Diwali Dhoom stage set for tomorrow
Suspected teen school shooter and his father indicted
Lautoka out, Navua slip into semi-final
'Exhibiting Forgiveness' film paints a story of hope and healing
Fiji Pine host medical outreach for landowners
After Sinwar death, Biden faces big obstacles
Tourism HQ goes solar
AFL Hall of Famer to stand trial for child sexual abuse
Kenya senate votes to remove deputy president from office
911 call transcript reveals hotel staff’s alarm before fatal fall
Loganimasi sails with Drua
Huge numbers for USP strike
Blind filmmaker hopes to blaze a trail
FCCC conducting inspections during Diwali
UN seeks probe into reported mass killing of Afghans
Free entry for Lautoka vs Suva IDC match today
Tailevu launches four-year strategic development plan
Fans meet rugby league idols
Tavua on right track to claim title
Reconciliation key for Fiji's global peace contributions
Kamikamica reaffirms support for PM
New IDC champions to be crowned
Hamas leader Sinwar killed: Israeli foreign minister