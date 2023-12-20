PETA India honours Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Besides his acting stint, another reason why people celebrate Jackie Shroff aka Jaggu Dada is for his philanthropic stance.

He has been contributing a significant deed to the society. But another admirable thing about Jackie Shroff is that he has been an ardent follower of vegetarianism and a healthy lifestyle.

Acknowledging this very stance of him, PETA has also awarded him as the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023. Yes, Jackie left John Abraham and Anushka Sharma behind to win this title.

Jackie Shroff received the maximum votes for this award, talking about the same he shares, “I am very thankful to PETA India for this laurel. I have always loved following a healthy lifestyle, and vegetarianism has been a welcomed choice I made. Receiving such a wonderful acknowledgement for the same only makes me feel very humbled. I always advocate to the people that we should leave the world as a better place than it was when we arrived and this award only validates that I am on the right path.”

Well, Jaggu Dada has been doing lots of things for the welfare of society. Be it organizing free health check-up camps or giving lifesaving training to people, he surely has been making an earnest effort. Not to forget how he always gifts a plant to anyone he meets, because he believes an Oxygen source is the best present mankind can get. On the film front, he has two projects coming up, namely, Baap and Quotation Gang.