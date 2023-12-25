Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee lead the fight in historical Netflix monster K-drama

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

As the year comes to a close, South Korea’s buzziest stars Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee team up for a supernatural K-drama.

One of the highly anticipated dramas of the year, Gyeongseong Creature premiered on December 22, 2023 on Netflix with seven episodes with a part 2 set for January 2024 premiere.

Set in Gyeongseong, today’s Seoul, in the spring of 1945, during Japan’s tyranny and occupation in Korea. Park Seo Joon portrays Jang Tae Sang, the owner of the House of Golden Treasure pawnshop – the wealthiest, most well-connected person in Gyeongseong also called Mr Omniscient – and Han So Hee takes on the role of Yoon Chae Ok, a sleuth with a reputation for finding missing people along with her father Yoon Joong Won (Cho Han Cheul).

Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok might not have crossed paths if not for a strange turn of events. Chae Ok has some business with Tae Sang but Tae Sang refuses to help. He is captured by a Japanese official and is asked to find the official’s mistress or he loses everything – his residence, enterprise, and assets, and will be forced join the imperial military forces. Tae Sang’s aide Mrs Nawol (Kim Hae Sook) ends up enlisting Chae Ok’s help for the same. As the two grow closer to finding the mistress, they uncover a sinister plot at play right under their noses. The story is set during the Japanese occupation of the Korean Peninsula. The Japanese military has been running horrific experiments on the Korean people – women, men, and children. People caught merely on suspicion, prisoners, etc. are being held in unhygienic and inhuman conditions. They would be treated like creatures for experiments on the human body. General Kato (Choi Young Joon) has a virus-like serum in his possession which, when injected into humans, alters their physique, and psyche and results in a horrific and animalistic mutation. The soldiers inject this serum and so far it has only led to horrific deaths, until success with one test subject. This subject forms into a creature of mass destruction and death.

On their endeavour to get the mistress out of such captivity, Jang Tae Sang and Yoon Chae Ok come face to face with the horrors that the Japanese military is inflicting on Korean nationals. They join hands to get the captives out to safety. They come across this creature and escape but not before the government chasing their tails. In this mix, we also find Wi Ha Joon, who plays Kwon Joon Taek, a rich heir and a Korean liberation activist. He joins Tae Sang to find his party comrade but ends up being held captive. After being tortured, he gives out everyone’s names including Tae Sang and Chae Ok’s. Like a domino effect falling in from all sides, we see how multiple storylines overlap and eventually lead to Tae Sang and Chae Ok.

While the supernatural story is fictional, the historical setting remains real. In the opening episode Gyeongseong Creature, Korean independence activists are arrested and tortured by the Japanese military for publishing an illicit newspaper exposing the U.S. firebombing of Tokyo. The fighters of independence are given two choices by the forces – either enlist in the imperial army or they are forced to the torture chamber to reveal the names of other liberation fighters, which alludes to the historic location where Korean independence activists were incarcerated. This is shown in the later episodes led by Wi Ha Joon’s character. Another historic location is where Jang Tae Sang runs his pawnshop in Namchon’s Bonjeong Street, which is Seoul’s Myeong Dong Street in today’s times.

The inclusion of the independence struggle adds profound layers to the narrative of military medical malpractices. Characters are driven both by resentment against colonizers and a fervent commitment to justice, creating a dual moral dynamic. Jang Tae Sang, initially indifferent to independence, undergoes a transformation ignited by his mother’s plea for survival. His realization that staying alive is contingent on liberating his homeland intensifies his dedication. Yoon Chae Ok, having witnessed atrocities and enduring separation from her mother, seeks vengeance. Each character’s actions are intricately justified, rooted in a profound sense of purpose, whether personal or altruistic. This complexity enriches the storyline and amplifies the moral dilemmas faced by the characters. Amidst the struggle for survival across seven gripping episodes, their burgeoning connection becomes evident. Despite the life-threatening challenges they face, a silent bond of trust deepens between them. The unspoken emotions simmer beneath the surface, and though explicit expressions are absent, the language of their eyes speaks volumes.

Gyeongseong Creature aligns with several Netflix supernatural or horror K-dramas like Sweet Home, Hellbound, All of Us Are Dead, which play off of strong moral judgments of the characters, but also socio-political undertones. The show’s director Jung Dong Yoon and the writer Kang Eun Kyung though newcomers to the horror genre, bring their established success and signature styles to create a compelling series. The visuals are compelling, cinematography set in the period landscape is amazing. Inspired by the real-life Unit 731, the show offers a chilling glimpse into the reported human testing and inhumane activities during wartime. Together, these seasoned creators deliver a captivating narrative that delves into the dark and clandestine world of wartime experimentation.

As for the pacing of the drama, it is quite lengthy but not something new for a drama of this supernatural and period style genre. It is slow, it is indulgent, but that only adds to the jump-scare when the creature appears on screen. It has been quite some time since such a drama graced our screens, so it is welcoming to see Gyeongseong Creature. The gory scenes are not for the unseasoned viewers. One of the best parts about the show is the opening credits that captivate with a haunting melody and visually stunning artwork themes, making it one of the best in recent memory. The combination of mesmerizing music and compelling visuals immediately grabs viewers’ attention, setting the tone for an engaging experience.