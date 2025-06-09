Olivia Yacé resigns Miss Universe Africa and Oceania title

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Olivia Yacé, who represented Côte d’Ivoire at last week’s Miss Universe 2025, has already stepped down from the title she won.

The contestant, who was named Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, was the fourth runner-up at the competition that took place Nov. 21 in Bangkok.

“I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity,” Yacé wrote Monday on social media. “But to continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity the strongest pillars that guide me.”

For Yacé, the move includes severing “any future affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee.”

She described wanting to be a role model for young girls, which is what she had said on stage.

“Stepping away from this diminished role of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania will allow me to dedicate myself fully to defending the values I hold dear,” Yacé said. “I call upon Black, African, Caribbean, American, and Afro-descendant communities: continue entering spaces where you are not expected. Let us open the way for the brothers and sisters who will follow us. Never let anyone define who we are or limit our potential. Our presence matters, and our voices must be heard.”

“I am deeply grateful for the support I received and for the unforgettable experiences that have shaped me,” she continued. “I will now continue my journey differently, with the same determination to uplift and inspire. Thank you to all those who have been part of this exceptional adventure. Let us continue to defend our values and strive for greatness together. IT’S TIME FOR AFRICA.”

Yacé’s resignation follows the resignation of Brigitta Schaback, who also competed last week, from her title of Miss Universe Estonia.

“My values and work ethics do not align with those of the National Director, Natalie Korneitsik,” Schaback wrote. “My commitment is to women’s empowerment and equality, and I will continue this work independently, without any further association with Miss Universe Estonia.”

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to the Miss Universe organization.

This year’s pageant was particularly fraught, seeing one contestant injured after falling off the pageant stage, judges quit because of perceived exclusionary behavior, and, kicking off the string of mishaps and missteps, a video went viral in the weeks before the pageant that showed Nawat Itsaragrisil, president of Miss Universe for Asia and Oceania, calling out Miss Universe Mexico Fátima Bosch in front of her peers for not doing all that was expected of her, allegedly calling her “dumb,” and calling security to eject her from the pre-pageant event. Other contestants then walked out in protest, and Itsaragrisil threatened the contestants to sit down, or else their positions in the pageant would be in jeopardy.

While Itsaragrisil later apologized, he was dismissed from his position at the pageant; though, as observers noted, he later appeared in pageant event photos, including one with Bosch, who was crowned Miss Universe.

