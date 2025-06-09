Entertainment

Olivia Dean, Little Simz and Central Cee lead 2026 Mobo nominations

January 16, 2026 1:57 pm

[Source: BBC]

Olivia Dean and Little Simz have topped the nominations for the 2026 Mobo awards, which celebrate black music in the UK and beyond.

Dean’s sumptuous and soulful record The Art Of Loving secures four nominations, including album of the year, capping a wildly successful year for the London-born singer.

Rapper Little Simz also gets four nominations for her sixth record, Lotus.

Already a three-time Mobo winner, her shortlisting represents a musical vindication, following a split from her longtime collaborator, Inflo.

Other artists with multiple nominations include PinkPantheress, Skepta, Central Cee, Flo and newcomers Kwn and Jim Legxacy.

The prizes will be handed out in Manchester on 26 March.

The ceremony will also mark the 30th anniversary of the Mobo organisation, established in 1996 to champion music of black origin.

Founded by Kanya King, it was the first black awards show in Europe, and has championed artists such as So Solid Crew, Ms Dynamite, Stormzy and Dave before they crossed over to mainstream success.

“Time and again, artists have taken the recognition of a Mobo Award and transformed it into fuel for lasting success,” said King, announcing this year’s nominees.

Little Simz, already a three-time winner, earns her latest nominations in the best female, best hip-hop act and video of the year categories.

Olivia Dean’s other nominations include best female, best soul act and song of the year, for Man I Need.

Hotly-tipped rapper Jim Legxacy, who came second in the BBC’s Sound of 2026, is also nominated for four prizes.

Among them is video of the year for Father, which transports the Londoner back to his school days; and song of the year for 3x, a powerful collaboration with rap star Dave.

Up and coming R&B singer KWN is also marked out as one to watch, with nominations for best newcomer, best female act, best soul act and song of the Year for the sensual ballad, Do What I Say.

“I’m glad to to get some love from from the UK,” she told the BBC. “It feels good, man.”

The 25-year-old had a breakout year in 2025, scoring a viral hit with the sex-forward Kehlani duet Worst Behaviour – just months after being dropped by her record label.

“It kind of felt like people were doubting my ability to be who I wanted to be in this industry,” she said, “but I was never going to give up, or let it push me too far into the ground.”

Also bouncing back from a period in the music industry wilderness is Sasha Keable, who picks up nominations for best female and best soul act.

She first came to attention in 2013, as the featured vocalist with Disclosure, but struggled to find her footing as a solo act.

After a long battle for creative control, she re-emerged in 2024 with the funky gospel jam Hold Up, and its soul-baring 2025 follow up, Act Right, prompting Beyoncé to declare herself a fan.

“You really have to be delusional to work in this industry for so many years and still believe it’s going to work,” Keable told the BBC.

“But I think there’s a lot to be said for building a fan base slowly – and I’m so grateful to the people that have stuck by me.”

Elsewhere, vocal harmony trio Flo also pick up three nods, including album of the year for their debut, Access All Areas.

The band, formed by Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer, recently made history as the first UK girl group to receive a Grammy nomination in 20 years.

Other album of the year nominees include jazz stars Ezra Collective, for Dance, No One’s Watching; and rapper Kojey Radical, for the musically rich Don’t Look Down.

And Central Cee – who last year set a Mobos record by winning best male for the third time – is nominated for his long-gestating debut album Can’t Rush Greatness.

The winners will be announced at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena in March, with performers and presenters announced at a later date.

Ahead of the ceremony, organisers will collaborate with Manchester City Council to stage a fringe festival, incorporating concerts, workshops and discussion panels.

Manchester will also host this year’s Brit Awards, as the music industry seeks to develop talent outside its traditional base in London.

