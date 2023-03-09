Nick Jonas to feature on KING’s song ‘Maan Meri Jaan'

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The hip-hop sensation KING gripped the nation by storm with his modern romantic ballad ‘Maan Meri Jaan’.

The song emerged as the love anthem of the year. An absolute career milestone for King after his chartbuster ‘Tu Aake Dekh Le’. This hip-hop crusader’s growth has been phenomenal, and he has only been climbing rapidly on charts and winning people’s hearts with his album Champagne Talk. Now, the new version of the song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ will have a feature from American popstar Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas, who is often seen dancing to Bollywood songs, thanks to his Indian superstar wife Priyanka Chopra is known to enjoy Hindi songs. Today, we saw Nick and King, follow each other on Instagram. Following that, the rapper announced ‘Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)’ featuring Nick Jonas. ““Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save,” the caption read. Nick responded in comments, “Let’s go!”

KING made his Bollywood debut with ‘Sahi Galat’ in Ajay Devgan’s Drishyam 2 while simultaneously enjoying the success of his most recent album Champagne Talk and one of this season’s best-selling India Tours. The 2023 breakthrough will now perform at Wireless 2023 as he will be representing the Indian Subcontinent alongside his other Indian flagbearer Divine and Raja Kumari and other international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.