Munnabhai MBBS completes 20 years; Sanjay Dutt hopes to return with Munnabhai 3

Arshad Warsi [left] and Sanjay Dutt [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Sanjay Dutt, known for his power-packed roles, experimented with Munnabhai MBBS, which not only became a massive success but the film also enjoys a cult status with the roles of Munnabhai and Circuit becoming a trendsetting duo.

As the film completes 20 years of release, leading man Dutt decided to take to social media to share memories, anecdotes, and express his happiness over doing the film. He also promised to return to the role in Munnabhai 3.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay Dutt posted a series of montages which was a compilation of some interesting sequences from the film. The film was also special to the actor since it marked the last film of his late father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt.

He posted the video with a heartfelt caption saying, “Two decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!”

The film revolves around a kind-hearted gangster named Munna who tries to please his father by pretending to be a doctor.

But when a doctor, Asthana (Irani), exposes Munna’s lies and tarnishes his father’s honour, Munna enrolls in a reputed medical college with the help of Circuit. Chaos ensues when he finds out that Asthana is the dean of the college.

Although he vows revenge, Munna manages to win hearts of patients, co-students, and hospital staff alike with his unusual way of life, upsetting Dean Asthana. Amid all this, Munna is also attracted to inhouse doctor Suman, unaware that she is Asthana’s daughter and his childhood friend Chinki.

Munnabhai MBBS features Gracy Singh as the leading lady whereas Boman Irani essays the role of Dr. Asthana.

The film also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Rohini Hattangadi, Kurush Deboo, Yatin Karyekar, among others in key roles.

As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S completed 20 years today, Arshad went down memory lane and shared a picture of himself and Dutt on Instagram from the movie. He captioned it, “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much.”

The actor also said in an official statement, “I cannot believe it has been 2 decades. Circuit is a very special character for me. It is very close to my heart.”

Earlier this year, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt shot an ad where they were dressed as Circuit and Munna after many years. Reacting to that experience, Arshad added, “After many years we went back on the sets of a project, and it was shocking. The whole unit could not believe it. They wanted to take pictures with us because we were in our costumes as Munna and Circuit. It was flattering to see the new young generation and the old ones identify with us and take pictures. Guess, that’s the magic this movie has created.”