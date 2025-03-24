Missing 19-Year-Old Twin Brothers Found Dead in Georgia Mountains From Apparent Murder-Suicide

[Source: ENews]

More than one week after the bodies of twins Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both 19, were found by hikers on Bell Mountain in Hiawassee, Ga., authorities have classified the case as a murder-suicide.

“Both men were found with gunshot wounds,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a March 9 statement. “The preliminary investigation reveals the deaths to be a murder suicide.”

However, a week later they noted that the formal cause of death for the twins has not been concluded.

The organization added March 16, “A GBI medical examiner has completed the autopsies, but the official ME ruling and results are pending additional forensic tests.”

Qaadir and Naazir had been scheduled to take a flight to Boston on March 7 to visit friends, but the pair never boarded their flight, according to authorities. The brothers’ bodies were found 90 miles away from their Lawrenceville, Ga., home in an area their family told NBC affiliate WXIA they had never visited with their plane tickets in their wallets.

“How did they end up out in the mountains?” their uncle Rahim Brawner told WXIA. “They don’t hike out there, they’ve never been out there. They don’t know anything about Hiawassee, Ga. They never even heard of Bell Mountain, so how did they end up right there?”

As for investigators’ murder-suicide ruling, he said, “We knew right away that wasn’t true.”

“They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” he continued. “They’re inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

