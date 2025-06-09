Miss Jamaica recovering after fall at Miss Universe pageant

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, is on the road to recovery after suffering a frightening fall during the 2025 Miss Universe pageant.

On Monday, the president of the Miss Universe Organization provided an update on Henry’s health, assuring fans that she is “in good health” and “close to being released from the hospital” after tumbling from the stage during the pageant’s preliminary evening gown round on Nov. 19.

“The Miss Universe Organization wishes to address recent speculation by providing a clear and respectful update,” organization president Raúl Rocha began his statement. “Out of respect for Dr. Henry and her family, the Organization maintains strict discretion regarding specific details of her medical status. We believe that matters concerning her health should be communicated only at the appropriate time and solely at the family’s discretion, or by Dr. Henry herself should she choose to do so.”

From there, Rocha stated that “immediate action” was taken when Henry, 28, fell off the stage during the live event.

“I personally entered the stage to assist her, coordinated urgent medical attention, and oversaw her immediate transfer to the hospital,” he wrote. “I was present at the emergency room alongside her family, with whom I spoke directly. I recommended a series of precautionary actions, some beyond standard protocol, to guarantee the most accurate evaluation, monitoring, and medical oversight.”

He added that “additional medical specialists” were called upon to assess her condition and that the organization has taken care of all hotel, hospital, and travel expenses for Henry’s family.

“Over the past four days, there have been difficult moments and unexpected concerns,” he wrote. “However, thanks to the excellent medical care provided, each issue was successfully resolved. Today, we are pleased to share that the latest medical report confirms that Dr. Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge. We will continue to communicate only essential information with professionalism, sensitivity, and respect.”

Prior to her accident, Henry was set to compete in the Nov. 21 pageant. The incident garnered plenty of attention, with videos of her fall circulating online. Fan-recorded footage saw Henry being removed from the pageant on a stretcher.

Afterward, PEOPLE reported that Henry’s sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, and their mother, Maureen Henry, were by her side in Thailand as she recovered in hospital.

At the time, Henry-Samuels said in a statement, “Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly.”

Henry’s fall was not the only Miss Universe 2025 incident to make headlines in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, a heated exchange between Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch and pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil went viral after he criticized her for not participating in promotional activities for the pageant.

During the tirade, Itsaragrisil called Bosch a “dummy,” to which she stood her ground, stating, “I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.”

Itsaragrisil, the national director of Miss Universe Thailand, later apologized to Bosch for the tense interaction. He was additionally dismissed from the Miss Universe Organization .

Bosch went on to win the competition and was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Nov. 21.

