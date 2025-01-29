Mercedes 1955 'streamliner' set to smash F1 record at auction

[ Source : Reuters ]
A sleek, long-nosed Mercedes raced by Stirling Moss and five-times Formula One world champion Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 could become the most expensive grand prix car of all time at an auction in Stuttgart on Saturday.
The W196 R Stromlinienwagen (“Streamline car”), one of only four complete examples in existence, is being sold by RM Sotheby’s on behalf of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) at a target price of more than 50 million euros ($52 million).
If it meets the estimate, it would also be the second costliest car ever sold at auction after a 1955 Mercedes 300SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe sportscar that changed hands for 135 million euros in May 2022.
The most expensive grand prix car sold at auction to date was another ex-Fangio 1954 Mercedes W196 that fetched $29.6 million at Goodwood in 2013.
The IMS car is the first streamline-bodied W196 R to become available for private ownership and, in its open-wheel form, was driven to victory by Fangio at the non-championship Buenos Aires Grand Prix in 1955.