Melanie "Mel B" Brown Reveals Victoria Beckham Is Designing Her Wedding Dress

Melanie “Mel B” Brown and Victoria Beckham just proved their friendship will viva forever.

The Spice Girls alums—a.k.a. Scary Spice and Posh Spice, respectively—are collaborating once again. But this time, the gal pals are working together to bring Mel B’s bridal dreams come true ahead of her wedding to Rory McPhee.

“Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress,” the America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League judge said in a Jan. 8 interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna. “It’s such a beautiful honor to get.”

Although Mel B didn’t share details of the look Victoria created, she plans to have several outfit changes.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one [wedding dress],” Mel B teased, noting she wants at least three gowns for her big day. “I’m going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony, and then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit…I actually don’t know!”

While Mel B is still working out her bridal looks, one thing is clear: Her wedding day is going to be fit for a royal.

The Masked Singer star revealed she’s getting married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London—the exact place Princess Diana and King Charles III (then a prince) tied the knot in 1981.

The musician explained that she booked the coveted venue because of her royal connections.

“‘Cause I have an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire],” she told Hoda and Jenna, “I got an MBE for all my charity work that I’ve been doing and creating awareness for all that kind of stuff. And it was actually Prince William that gave me my honorary badge. It’s quite a big deal.”

She added, “So, because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana.”

Mel B’s upcoming ceremony comes two years after Ryan popped the big question in October 2022.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'” she shared at the time on the U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel—which was Cliveden. It was very romantic.”

This marks the 48-year-old’s third union, as she was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar, dad to her 23-year-old daughter Phoenix Chi, from 1998 to 2000. She also wed Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017 (they shared daughter Madison, 10.) and she’s also a mom to Angel Iris, 15, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.

Before Mel B looks like a blushing bride on her big day, relive her and Victoria’s best Spice Girls moments.

The Spice Girls became a global success upon the release of “Wannabe” in 1996. Considered the best-selling female group of all time, the British songstresses have sold over 85 million records worldwide.

The girl group rocked the stage at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City with a performance of “Say You’ll Be There.” They took home Best Dance Video for “Wannabe” that year.

Lucky, Prince Harry! The young royal is pictured with his father, Prince Charles, during a 1997 meet and greet with the Spice Girls.

Ginger Spice’s Union Jack mini-dress became synonymous with the Spice Girls after their performance at the 1997 Brit Awards. Initial controversy aside, the iconic ensemble sold for more than $58,000 at a a charity auction.

Released in December 1997, Spice World: The Movie became an instant blockbuster hit. Two decades later, it remains a cult phenomenon and recently even returned to theaters in the U.K. to celebrate the milestone anniversary!

Posh, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Ginger Spice come together for a 1998 photo opp. Two years later, they’d announce their decision to put Spice Girls on the back burner for a renewed focus on their respective solo careers.

The Spice Girls made a comeback in 2007 with a global tour that sold out in a whopping 38 seconds. That same year, the ladies hit the stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood.

After four years apart, the girl group reunited once again to celebrate the premiere of Viva Forever!, a musical inspired by their time in the spotlight.

At the closing ceremony for the 2012 London Olympics, the fivesome performed a medley of greatest hits like “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

In 2016, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton announced a spinoff trio called GEM. A single titled “Song for Her” leaked online, but the project was evidently put on hold around the time Halliwell announced her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Cue the pandemonium! All five Spice Girls sent social media into a frenzy with this photo posted in February 2018.

They responded to the excitement in a joint statement, saying, “We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together. We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

After announcing in late 2018 that four of the five Spice Girls would be reuniting once more for a tour—Victoria sat this one out to focus on the commitment to her fashion empire—Geri, Emma and the Mels began a 13-date European tour at Croake Park in Dublin, Ireland on May 24, 2019. Concluding with three nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, the tour earned over $78 million, proving that Girl Power never goes out of style.