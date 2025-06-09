Lifetime announces 13 new holiday movies for Christmas season

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Lifetime is rolling out 13 new holiday movies from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20, mixing cozy romance, family-focused stories, and even a holiday thriller. Big names like Brandy Norwood, Arielle Kebbel, Vivica A. Fox, and Jackée Harry headline the slate, with standout titles including:

Christmas Everyday – Brandy Norwood stars as a woman juggling family Christmas traditions, her sister’s chaotic wedding, and a new romantic spark.

The Christmas Campaign – Rival ad executives must collaborate on a festive pitch, leading to workplace tension and unexpected romance.

Do You Fear What I Fear – A holiday stalker thriller on LMN, following a woman terrorized by a mysterious “Secret Santa.”

A Pickleball Christmas – A tennis star returns home and teams up with a pickleball coach to save his family’s racquet club.

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch – A hockey player undergoes equine therapy and finds healing—and love—at a Nashville ranch.

Additional films include runaway brides, speed-dating mix-ups, cozy cookie competitions, childhood-crush reunions, and ranch-side romances.

Overall, the lineup blends lighthearted, heartwarming holiday cheer with a dose of suspense, offering something for every kind of Christmas-movie fan.

