Lauren Laverne given 'all clear' following cancer diagnosis

[Source: BBC]

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne has said she has been given the “all clear” after treatment for cancer, adding that the experience had taught her “so much about what really matters” in life.

The BBC presenter, 46, said on Instagram on Sunday that she would be back to work on The One Show on Tuesday “after taking some time off to get better”.

She said she now feels “more than ever that the small things in life – the connections we make and care we take with each other – are the big things really”.

Article continues after advertisement

Laverne, who also hosts BBC Radio 6 Music’s breakfast show Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, revealed her diagnosis in August, saying at the time that her cancer had been caught early and that she “expected to make a full recovery”.

Her post on Sunday went on to thank the “brilliant medical teams who took such great care of me” and “the thousands of people who sent me such beautiful and encouraging messages”.

Her post also included a picture of her wearing a jumper bearing the words: “Life is beautiful”.

She said in August her cancer had been discovered “unexpectedly during a screening test” and urged anyone who was “avoiding a test or putting off an appointment” to get checked.

She has not specified what type of cancer she was diagnosed with.

Laverne began filling in for Kirsty Young on Desert Island Discs in 2018, later taking over as permanent host.

The role has seen her interview the likes of Cillian Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Rebel Wilson, Delia Smith, Kate Mosse and John Legend.

She has previously presented BBC Two’s The Culture Show and Channel 4’s 10 O’Clock Live, and in the 1990s was a singer and guitarist with alternative rock band Kenickie.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lauren back to the studio this month for The One Show and Desert Island Discs, with new episodes airing on Radio 4 from 1 December, and we look forward to welcoming Lauren back to BBC Radio 6 Music in the new year.”