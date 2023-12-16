‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ kicks butt in new trailer

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

Po is back with some newbies.

The trailer for the fourth film in the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise is out and there are some new characters.

“After three death-defying adventures defeating world-class villains with his unmatched courage and mad martial arts skills, Po, the Dragon Warrior (Golden Globe nominee Jack Black), is called upon by destiny to … give it a rest already. More specifically, he’s tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace,” according to a description of the movie.

“That poses a couple of obvious problems. First, Po knows as much about spiritual leadership as he does about the paleo diet, and second, he needs to quickly find and train a new Dragon Warrior before he can assume his new lofty position.”

Po is tasked with training a successor, a fox named Zhen. But things are not at all tranquil

Black returns as the voice of Po, thanks to a villain named Chameleon.

Awkwafina is a newcomer as the voice of Zhen, as is Viola Davis, who voices Chameleon, and Ke Huy Quan as Han.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” is due in theaters in March 2024.