Katy Perry dedicates final Las Vegas show to daughter Daisy Dove

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

When Katy Perry hit “Play” one last time on her Las Vegas residency Saturday, she made sure to acknowledge a very special audience member: her daughter Daisy Dove.

“Daisy, I love you so much,” the “Roar” singer said while on stage at the Resorts World Theater, as seen in videos posted to social media.

The three-year-old appeared on the video screens wearing a Minnie Mouse dress adorably waving to Perry on stage. “You’re my best friend and I’m so glad you’re here,” Perry said.

At end of the show, Perry made an emotional speech expressing gratitude for her loved ones, who she said supported her Las Vegas residency.

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up,” she said, according to a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Perry continued to share that Daisy “made me whole and she healed me and she showed me how to play again.”

“So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free. Because never forget, love is and will always be the key,” she said.

Orlando Bloom, Perry’s long-time partner and father to Daisy Dove, was also present at the concert on Saturday, and was seen in other videos posted to social media dancing with his daughter while Perry performed her 2017 hit “Chained to the Rhythm.”

In her speech, Perry also thanked Bloom “for being an incredible support system” and an “amazing father.”

Bloom and Perry welcomed Daisy in August 2020, writing in an Instagram post at the time that they were “floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Perry first debuted her Play residency at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas in 2021. Saturday’s concert brought her run to a close.

“To my fans, what a wonderful celebration this has been,” she said on stage before taking her final bow, adding, “Without you, there would be no Play.”