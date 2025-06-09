Kate Beckinsale shares unusual story on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Kate Beckinsale has either just pulled off the best prank ever or casually shared the wildest story in late-night television history.

While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, the Wildcat actress claimed that her daughter Lily’s boyfriend had recently laid not one, but two fully hard-boiled eggs — and she has pictures that allegedly prove it.

Beckinsale explained that she initially thought her daughter’s boyfriend was just looking for attention until she noticed that, similarly to an egg, whatever had passed through his body had a “shell” and a “yolk” when opened.

“Hold on a second,” host Jimmy Kimmel said. “An egg came out of his body?”

According to Beckinsale, yes. “Not out of his mouth or ears, it came out the route that it would come out of a hen,” Beckinsale replied. “Well, not his vagina. He went to the bathroom and was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”

Kimmel quickly interjected to confirm that it wasn’t actually of the boyfriend’s testicles, which Beckinsale denied.

“The first time it happened, he was genuinely scared, and he was like, ‘It’s got a full shell, it’s got a yolk, it’s the size of a bird,” she said, prompting a stunned Kimmel to shout, “WHAT? He cracked it?”

Beckinsale acknowledged that she couldn’t quite believe it, either. “I thought at first, okay, this is a little bit embellished, obviously, this doesn’t happen, right?” she said. “There was a lot going on in my family, so I went, ‘Okay, your boyfriend’s laid an egg, whatever.’”

However, a week later, she received a text from her daughter that it had happened again. “Did you believe him when he said this?” Kimmel asked, to which Beckinsale replied, “I did because he was so scared!”

So, naturally, theories began spreading amongst the family about what exactly was going on here because — spoiler alert — humans cannot lay eggs. Beckinsale, however, had a different idea of what was happening.

“I said to him, ‘Is this some kind of attention-seeking? Are you putting eggs up your bottom?’” she said. “But I think it’s quite hard to put an egg up your bottom and then get it out whole without injuring the egg. I mean, I think that’s a skill.”

Kimmel quipped, “You could be on America’s Got Talent with a skill like that.”

To prove her claim, Beckinsale pulled out her phone and showed images of the alleged eggs to Kimmel and his sidekick, Guillermo. “I’m not showing you because it’s a little bit gross,” she advised the audience. “It’s quite medical.”

Kimmel looked visibly shocked by whatever was on the screen. “What in the world…?” the host began, before getting censored. “Your daughter’s boyfriend is the Easter Bunny, there’s no other way to explain this!”

Beckinsale said the family next reached out to a series of doctors, who passed the story along to their similarly confused colleagues.

“All of them basically said it was some sort of complicated masturbation thing, which it wasn’t,” she said. “And I said, ‘Have you been taking any kind of sleep medications that might involve, perhaps, you know when you take an Ambien and then eat the whole fridge? Have you taken something where you’re just shoving [food]?’ No, He hadn’t.”

She continued, “So it’s my favorite thing he’s ever done, and I really like him anyway.”

Kimmel shared that this interview would be uploaded onto the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel afterward, where hopefully a doctor could explain why her daughter’s boyfriend was “producing eggs” all of a sudden. He added, “And perhaps we should get him a reality show, cause this is unbelievable.”

The host tried to wrap up their interview, while acknowledging that their entire conversation had been completely derailed by Beckinsale’s egg-citing development.

“I’m also sorry we have no more time to talk about your movie, but you really kick ass in it,” Kimmel said. “We’ve been doing this show for a very long time. I don’t know if we’ve had a stranger story [than that].”

While Beckinsale may believe her daughter’s boyfriend laid two eggs, the comments section of the interview on YouTube wasn’t so sure.

“She knows exactly what’s she’s doing here,” one viewer wrote. “She’s either had a bet with someone to talk this nonsense or she’s just on a proper wind-up.”

Another added, “I refuse to believe we’re not living in an adlib.”

So did her daughter’s boyfriend really lay an egg? Find out for yourself by watching the clip above.

