Kat Graham and husband Bryant Wood expecting first child

Kat Graham is embracing a whole new role — motherhood!

The Vampire Diaries alum and her husband, Bryant Wood, are expecting their first child together. The happy couple shared the news in a sweet Instagram post shared to Graham’s page on Monday. “We’re having a baby!!! ✨” Graham captioned a post featuring several photos showing off her baby bump with Wood.

The gallery of photos included a collage of black-and-white Polaroid pics of Graham and Wood in various poses emphasizing her growing bump. In one picture, Wood cuddles up against Graham’s belly as she leans off-camera, with only her wide grin in view.

Another photo features the couple showing off Graham’s tattoo of Wood’s name, with the post’s final photo showing Graham lifting her sweater to reveal her bare baby bump as Wood leans against her, resting his head against her bump.

“We are ready!” Wood wrote in the comment section, to the approval of Graham’s 10 million followers.

Graham’s friends and former costars shared their happy wishes for the couple in the comment section, including her former Vampire Diaries castmates.

“Ahhhh congratulations!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Candice King commented. “What a lucky soul to have you as her mommy 😍😍😍,” Nathalie Kelley, who also starred on the show, added.

Twilight alum Nikki Reed, who is married to Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder, wrote: “Ahhhhhhh!!!! Congratulations!! Now I’m thinking about all of our special conversations from this summer and my heart is 😍🥹😍.”

“Congrats ❤️,” Natalie Kuckenburg, the fiancée of Paul Wesley, wrote.

Meagan Tandy, who starred alongside Graham in Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, commented, “KAAAAAATTTTTTTT!!!! OH MY GOSH!!!!! CALLINNNNNNGGGGGGGGGG YOUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU.”

Graham and Wood’s baby news comes several months after the couple celebrated their second wedding ceremony. The pair tied the knot in October 2023 with an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles after being best friends for several years.

