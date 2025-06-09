K-pop group Riize explores a different side in new album 'Fame'

[Source: Reuters]
For the Korean boy band Riize, recording their second studio album, “Fame,” was a chance to explore a new musical persona.
“This next chapter is sort of us showing a different side of ourselves that we haven’t really shown before,” Korean-American member Anton, who grew up in New Jersey, told Reuters.
“In this album, you can see in the trailer as well, but there’s a piece called ‘Something’s in the Water,’ and it really shows our dark side and things that we would want to hide,” Korean-born member Sohee added, contrasting “Fame” with the brighter elements of their first album, “Odyssey.”
“Odyssey” was released in May 2025 by SM Entertainment. It featured the high-energy lead single “Fly Up.”
“Fame” came out this week. It includes “Something’s in the Water,” a soulful R&B song that channels the group’s signature “emotional pop” sound, the upbeat song “Sticky Like” and the hip-hop title song, “Fame.”
Anton said the tone of the “Fame” album is a departure from the recurring theme of “growth” that the group has previously pursued.
“I’m curious to see how fans react,” he added.
Riize (pronounced “rise”) formed in 2023, and the K-pop group’s name is a combination of the words “rise” and “realize,” signifying the members’ mutual growth and realization of their dreams.
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.