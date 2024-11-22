Jude law calls 'Skeleton Crew' home

[Source: Reuters]

The latest addition to the “Star Wars” franchise introduces a new sense of playfulness into the universe by turning children into the protagonists, actor Jude Law says.

Stepping into the “Star Wars” world felt “oddly familiar”, the British actor, 51, said.

Like their characters, the show’s young cast embarked on an exciting journey of their own, shooting the series on technologically advanced sets, including the Volume, a circular soundstage with LED panel screens.

The series’ creators, Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, drew inspiration from cult 1980s movies they grew up watching. Adding new elements to the “Star Wars” universe was both an honor and scary, they said.