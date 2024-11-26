Jolie reveals kids avoid spotlight

[Source: CNN News]

Some of Angelina Jolie’s children have worked with her on entertainment projects, but they have no desire to be in the spotlight.

The award-winning actress and director spoke with “Good Morning America’s” Michael Strahan while promoting her latest movie, “Maria,” based on the life of the late opera singer Maria Callas. Strahan asked Jolie if there was anything in her life which compares to the love Callas had for singing.

But while Jolie has been a star for decades and her children have different artistic talents and pursuits, she said her kids are fine putting their creativity to use off screen.

Jolie has six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.