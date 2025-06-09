John Cena thanks Shah Rukh Khan as latter calls him “rockstar”

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar John Cena has expressed heartfelt gratitude to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a “constant inspiration” and recalling their meaningful conversations.

The latest exchange began during an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), when a fan asked SRK to describe Cena in one word.

Shah Rukh promptly replied, “He is a rock star. Very humble and kind.” The remark instantly went viral and soon reached John Cena, who responded on X, “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk.”

Cena’s admiration for Shah Rukh Khan is no secret. The two met personally at Anant Ambani’s wedding in Mumbai in July 2024, a moment Cena described as deeply emotional and “starstruck.”

He has previously revealed that SRK’s TED Talk was a major turning point in his own life, guiding him towards gratitude and renewed motivation.

“He (SRK) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I’ve been able to recognise all the jackpots that I’ve been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don’t waste them,” Cena had said. ​

With fans around the world lauding this respectful camaraderie, John Cena’s acknowledgment serves as yet another testament to Shah Rukh Khan’s global influence—not just as a cinema superstar, but as an inspirational figure transcending cultural boundaries. SRK’s blend of cinematic artistry, humility, and philanthropy continues to leave a lasting impact far beyond Indian and international box office. ​

