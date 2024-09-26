Janhvi Kapoor on Sridevi's fights

[Source: Abp Live]

The upcoming episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will feature the star cast of Devara: Part 1, including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, as special guests.

Netflix India dropped a teaser on Wednesday, offering viewers a glimpse of what’s in store.

The promo showcases some fun moments, including Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan engaging in a game of dumb charades, while Janhvi lightheartedly shares how her parents adopted habits from each other’s cultures.

Jr NTR made a stylish entrance on the show, playfully teasing Janhvi Kapoor about an incident that left her a bit red-faced. He mentioned that while she was shooting in Hyderabad, he sent her food twice but never received anything in return. Janhvi, clearly caught off guard, couldn’t help but blush.

During the episode, Kapil Sharma asked Jr NTR about his favorite actress from North India, to which he promptly named the legendary Sridevi. In a humorous twist, Saif Ali Khan quipped that Sridevi would have been his choice for a favorite actress from the South.

Janhvi says her mother Sridevi fought like a ‘north Indian’ with Boney Kapoor

Janhvi then opened up about the cultural connection between her parents, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. She explained how her father, Boney, embraced South Indian cuisine after marrying Sridevi, stating, “Papa had already converted. He would have idli sambar for breakfast instead of aloo parathas. By the end of it, Mom started fighting like a North Indian.”

Sridevi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actresses, tragically passed away in 2018 at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.