James Van Der Beek sells memorabilia to support cancer treatment

Source: Reuters

James Van Der Beek is putting the Varsity Blues jersey back on for a good cause.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, the 48-year-old actor donned the nostalgic blue-and-white jersey to help raise money for his medical treatments after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023, and to support other families going through the same experience.

In the video, the Dawson’s Creek star proves he’s still got it, sporting the jersey with the name Moxon — for Jonathan “Mox” Moxon, his character from the 1999 film — as he tosses around a football, even twirling it on his finger.

“By popular demand! My favorite jersey,” Van Der Beek wrote in the post’s caption. “Maybe it was all fun plays we got [to] run in the football sequences for the away games… but I always loved putting on the varsity whites.”

Van Der Beek explained that he was inspired after seeing the reaction to him selling jerseys in honor of the 25th anniversary of the sports film last year. “I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express,” the actor wrote.

“I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original. For me, every jersey I sign is a magical full-circle moment,” he wrote of the versions of the jersey available to purchase from his site, both autographed and not, ranging in price from $40 for the unsigned ones to $80 with his signature.

The father of six shared his gratitude to those supporting him, in addition to his plans to help other families facing similar challenges. “Thank you — for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie,” he wrote. “Endlessly grateful for all of you. Proceeds go directly toward helping with treatment and supporting families walking the same path.”

In the post’s comments section, the actor’s wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, praised her “wizard” of a husband. “Bouncing back baby!! 😍😍,” she added.

In addition to selling of his jerseys, the Texas Rangers actor is also selling costumes and props from Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues as part of Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

One of the iconic items that Van Der Beek is selling is Dawson Leery’s infamous necklace that he wore for three seasons of the beloved teen drama before his character gave it to Katie Holmes’ Joey Potter as a gift. The starting bid for the necklace is £10,000. Propstore estimates that the necklace will sell for £20,000-£40,000 at the London auction.

Other Dawson’s items up for auction include a flannel shirt that Van Der Beek wore throughout the series, a chairback with his character’s name from the season 6 production, and a set of movie-themed decorations from Dawson’s bedroom, including an E.T. plush toy and an Indiana Jones vinyl kit.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” the actor told PEOPLE earlier this month. “While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

All of Van Der Beek’s items will be available for auction on Dec. 6, the second day of the Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

