Israeli-Palestinian film 'No Other Land' wins best documentary feature

“No Other Land,” a film showing the alliance that develops between a Palestinian activist and an Israeli journalist amid their peoples’ conflict on the occupied West Bank, won the documentary feature film Oscar on Sunday.

Accepting the award at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre were the Palestinian Basel Adra, born in 1996, and journalist Yuval Abraham, born in 1995.

The film shows Adra resisting the forced displacement of his people by the Israeli army in the West Bank community of Masafer Yatta. The film shows Israeli soldiers tearing down homes and evicting residents to create a military training zone.

